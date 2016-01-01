|
|
|Sponsored Content
Because business has evolved. You should too.
query2: SELECT DISTINCT p.ID, p.post_title, p.post_date,p.post_excerpt,t.name,t.term_id
FROM ao_term_taxonomy t_t, ao_term_relationships t_r, ao_postmeta pm,
ao_posts p, ao_terms t WHERE p.post_status='publish' AND
pm.post_id=p.ID and pm.meta_value=t.term_id and
t_t.term_taxonomy_id = t_r.term_taxonomy_id AND t_t.term_id=t.term_id AND
t_r.object_id = p.ID and p.ID not in (45391, 45423, 45502, 45481, 45410) AND t.term_id not in (7271,21,1336,17,3464,3662,2751,4591,5935,7238) and t_t.taxonomy='category'
and p.post_status='publish'
and p.post_type='post'
ORDER BY post_date desc limit 0,6
|
Alberta Oil asked Canada Action founder, Cody Battershill, wide-ranging questions on all aspects of energy from renewables to oil sands
|
|Analysis
- TMX’s terminal port cannot receive super tankers, reducing competitiveness in Asia
- California’s heavy crude output is declining
- Albertan crudes will become increasingly competitive against Mexico’s Maya in PADD 5
- Blending with Bakken crudes would let Albertan crudes replace declining Alaskan output
- Californian fuel standards give oil sands operators that are lowering carbon intensity an edge
- WCS in pole position to become new heavy sour benchmark in the U.S.
|
|Columns
Canada can price carbon and win in business—without waiting for the United States to catch up
|
|
Bruce Peachey, instructor of petroleum engineering at the University of Alberta, on the Keystone pipeline and refining in Alberta
|
There are some good reasons why Eastern Canadian refineries are hesitant to upgrade their facilities to handle Alberta's oil
|
|Columns
Canada appears likely to follow the same decline. But the oil sands is a wild card
More Latest
|
|
Alberta’s Industrial Heartland is a rapidly growing hub of energy and petrochemical infrastructure worth $30 billion. And, with its renewed push for economic diversification, the provincial government could end up adding billions more.
Follow: