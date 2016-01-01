California Could Be the Default Destination for Trans Mountain Oil

There are approximately 48 crude oil tankers visiting Vancouver annually

Analysis

California is a better market for Trans Mountain-transported crude than Asia

  • TMX’s terminal port cannot receive super tankers, reducing competitiveness in Asia
  • California’s heavy crude output is declining
  • Albertan crudes will become increasingly competitive against Mexico’s Maya in PADD 5
  • Blending with Bakken crudes would let Albertan crudes replace declining Alaskan output
  • Californian fuel standards give oil sands operators that are lowering carbon intensity an edge
  • WCS in pole position to become new heavy sour benchmark in the U.S.

Columns

Columns

More Latest


Alberta’s Industrial Heartland

Alberta’s Industrial Heartland is a rapidly growing hub of energy and petrochemical infrastructure worth $30 billion. And, with its renewed push for economic diversification, the provincial government could end up adding billions more.

